Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 800,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in CSX by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 204,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 30,550 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 257,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.