Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on September 15th

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.
Tyson Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Tyson Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.
NYSE TSN opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $92.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.12.
In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 17,390 shares of company stock worth $846,258. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $88,864,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,938.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,067 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after acquiring an additional 912,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 56.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,974,000 after acquiring an additional 566,512 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.
