Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 85 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,113,000 after acquiring an additional 226,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,878,000 after purchasing an additional 666,567 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $217.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.73. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

