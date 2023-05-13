Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 1,347 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cummins by 39.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 23,155.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,834 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cummins by 48.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,878,000 after purchasing an additional 666,567 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 69.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,221,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,698,000 after purchasing an additional 501,499 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,113,000 after purchasing an additional 226,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cummins Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $217.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $261.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

