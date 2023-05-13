HighTower Advisors LLC Has $27.92 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $27,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Shares of ITW opened at $228.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

