L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $186.75 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.21 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.