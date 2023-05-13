Prudential PLC Purchases 15,356 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 343.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $149.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

About American Water Works



American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Stories

