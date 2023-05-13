PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.30.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

