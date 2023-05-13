MAI Capital Management Buys 1,972 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $234,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $82.52 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.93.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

