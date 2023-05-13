Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

TFC stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.25. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.