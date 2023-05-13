Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $818,000 Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Nova were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Nova by 13,202.5% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 932,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 925,493 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nova by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 753,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,433,000 after buying an additional 166,462 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nova in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nova by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,120,000 after buying an additional 39,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nova by 554.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 36,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

NVMI stock opened at $94.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.79. Nova Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Nova had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $151.24 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nova in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nova in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

