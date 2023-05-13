Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 16.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 11.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.04.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare Price Performance

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $634,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,274,299.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $634,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,274,299.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 411,007 shares of company stock valued at $25,110,698 in the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NET opened at $49.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

