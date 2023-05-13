Citigroup Inc. Buys 123,778 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $48,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $106.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.78 and a one year high of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.20 and a 200 day moving average of $114.50.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 76.14%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.