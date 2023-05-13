Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

NYSE:BSX opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.41, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $53.67.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,860 shares of company stock worth $10,119,492 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

