Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,481 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $46,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $3,555,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.12.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,390 shares of company stock worth $846,258 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

