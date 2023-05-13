Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $35,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $55.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.88. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 76.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

