Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 2,100 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

