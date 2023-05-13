Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $323.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.97. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $364.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.06%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,462 shares of company stock worth $23,573,112. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PH. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.46.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.