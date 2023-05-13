Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 145 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $130.18 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.44.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

