Sierra Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $117.51 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $122.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.71 and a 200-day moving average of $97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 326,208 shares worth $16,803,119. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

