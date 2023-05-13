Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $126.12 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,476,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,963 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.6% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $126,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 326,208 shares worth $16,803,119. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Alphabet stock opened at $117.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.29. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $122.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

