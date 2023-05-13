FORA Capital LLC Sells 897 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $98.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.13. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $153.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.89 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $100,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,396.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $142,069.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $100,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,396.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,462 shares of company stock valued at $358,926 over the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.