MAI Capital Management Grows Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,764,000 after purchasing an additional 403,467 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $103.57 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 863.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.31.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CINF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

