Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,391 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $2,264,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $3,056,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 300,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $29,214,000 after acquiring an additional 162,400 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 71,236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 18,679 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $116.09 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The company has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

