The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Lowered by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,734 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $76,303,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $39,553,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average is $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 84.04%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

