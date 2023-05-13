Prudential PLC Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 122.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $228.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.