Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,861 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,326,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,169,000 after buying an additional 242,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,965.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,599 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

EXPD stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $119.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.69 and its 200 day moving average is $108.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

