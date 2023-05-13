MAI Capital Management Has $1.34 Million Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 71.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSI shares. Wolfe Research cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

LSI opened at $135.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 111.37%.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

