Citigroup Inc. Sells 190,901 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 190,901 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Allstate worth $47,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Boston Partners lifted its position in Allstate by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Allstate by 549.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,361,000 after buying an additional 2,095,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,031,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.15.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $118.26 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.90.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Allstate’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

