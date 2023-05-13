Prudential PLC Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,167 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $222.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.03.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

