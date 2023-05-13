Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $45,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 32,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.4 %

BDX stock opened at $252.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.