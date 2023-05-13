HighTower Advisors LLC Has $32.16 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $32,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,303,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,046,000 after purchasing an additional 57,019 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,055,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,407,000 after acquiring an additional 96,036 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 604,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,161,000 after acquiring an additional 39,719 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $42,709,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,469,000 after purchasing an additional 148,148 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

