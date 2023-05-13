APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,105,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of APA worth $51,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in APA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in APA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in APA by 7.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of APA opened at $32.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APA shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.