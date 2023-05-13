Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Holdings Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 72,402 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of Tractor Supply worth $42,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,036 shares of company stock worth $1,211,876 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $239.92 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

