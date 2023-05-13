Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of L3Harris Technologies worth $48,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,364 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $105,527,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 374.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 486,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,906,000 after buying an additional 383,747 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LHX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $186.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.30. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $183.21 and a one year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

