Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,035.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,390 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $174.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.72 and its 200 day moving average is $163.89. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $183.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MAR. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

