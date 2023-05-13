Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 699 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 489.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,449,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,484,000 after buying an additional 2,864,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10,443.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,575 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $152,063,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,427,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,486 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $83.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day moving average of $83.71. The stock has a market cap of $432.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

