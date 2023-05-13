Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

