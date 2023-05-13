O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $6,399,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $962.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $872.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $843.43. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $964.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.52, for a total transaction of $4,417,594.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,858.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,584 shares of company stock worth $41,627,112 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.