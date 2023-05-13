Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases Shares of 4,008 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.9 %

OMC opened at $92.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.35.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

