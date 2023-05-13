Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 542.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 306,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

CAG stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.