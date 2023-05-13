Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $256,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $422,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,198.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 28,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 26,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

