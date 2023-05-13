Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,565 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after buying an additional 3,294,360 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Halliburton by 389.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,609,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $88,870,000 after buying an additional 2,871,705 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,039,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Halliburton by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,400,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $488,254,000 after buying an additional 2,448,913 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Shares of HAL opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

