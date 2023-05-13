Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 6,355 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Plug Power by 407.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 572,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 459,664 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Plug Power by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,146,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,553,000 after buying an additional 243,041 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Plug Power by 628.1% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Trading Down 2.2 %

PLUG stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.75. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 103.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLUG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Plug Power Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.