Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,225 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 39.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 29.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Twilio by 57.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Twilio by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky purchased 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,566.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,911.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,031 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $112.89.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. Twilio’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.