Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Position Boosted by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.15% of Materialise worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Materialise by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Materialise by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Materialise by 399.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

MTLS stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Materialise NV has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.78 million, a PE ratio of 273.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Materialise had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $71.65 million during the quarter.

MTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Materialise from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable companies to set up reliable and sustainable 3D printing production.

