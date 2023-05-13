Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 132 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 24.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.42.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.35 and a 200 day moving average of $125.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.