Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 7,244 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 170.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $71.68 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 95.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $3.2237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $12.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.99%. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.26%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

