Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,035.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,570 shares of company stock worth $6,935,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marriott International Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $174.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $183.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.89.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

