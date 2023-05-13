HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 461,113 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,113 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $25,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

